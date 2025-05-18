Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 35,301 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Edward H. West bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $506,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,550. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mitek Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $442.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.56 and a beta of 1.11. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $13.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $51.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.21 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MITK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

