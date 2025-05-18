MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,910 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 54,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wolfe Research raised MSC Industrial Direct to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 27,642 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.77 per share, with a total value of $1,928,582.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,951,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,171,853.25. This trade represents a 1.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

NYSE:MSM opened at $81.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.90. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.10 and a 52-week high of $92.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.30 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

