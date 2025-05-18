Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $27.00. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MUR. Scotiabank cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.10. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

