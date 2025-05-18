NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 141,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 136,914 shares.The stock last traded at $17.04 and had previously closed at $17.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NPCE. UBS Group began coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NeuroPace from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NeuroPace from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NeuroPace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NPCE

NeuroPace Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $572.85 million, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 205.41% and a negative net margin of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $22.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Martha Morrell sold 78,334 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $1,074,742.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,943.96. The trade was a 48.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 5,270,845 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $49,545,943.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,517,315 shares of company stock worth $53,285,641 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NeuroPace by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeuroPace

(Get Free Report)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.