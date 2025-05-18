Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX) Stock Price Up 6.9% – Here’s Why

Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.04 and last traded at $24.81. Approximately 599,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,186,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

Newsmax Stock Up 2.5%

Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMAX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newsmax during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newsmax during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newsmax during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Newsmax during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newsmax during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000.

Newsmax Inc is a holding company that owns 100% of the equity interests of its operating company Newsmax Media, Inc (“Newsmax Media”). Newsmax Media and its subsidiaries operate the businesses described in this Offering Circular. Newsmax Media has six wholly-owned subsidiaries: Newsmax Broadcasting, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Broadcasting”), Crown Atlantic Insurance, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Crown Atlantic”), Humanix Publishing, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Humanix Publishing”), Medix Health LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Medix Health”), ROI Media Strategies, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“ROI Media Strategies”), and Newsmax Radio LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Radio,” and together with Newsmax Media, Newsmax Broadcasting, Crown Atlantic Insurance, Humanix Publishing, Medix Health, and ROI Media Strategies, the “Subsidiaries”).

