Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,222 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Nkarta from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Nkarta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nkarta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Nkarta Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

