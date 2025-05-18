Northern Trust Corp Acquires 10,438 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $9,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth $1,528,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in BlueLinx by 352.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BXC opened at $71.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.50. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.55 and a 1 year high of $134.79.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.66 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BXC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $119.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

