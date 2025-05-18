Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,299,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,047,000 after purchasing an additional 54,341 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,766,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,716,000 after buying an additional 101,290 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,694,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,502,000 after buying an additional 326,643 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,199,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,175,000 after acquiring an additional 639,848 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $126,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DSGX shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.18.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $113.50 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $124.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

