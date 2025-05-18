Northern Trust Corp Purchases 53,682 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 706,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,682 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $9,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,851,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 991,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 575,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 71,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 7,958.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,029,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,059 shares in the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RSI. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $12.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -613.70 and a beta of 1.88. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $16.78.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $262.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Rush Street Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

In other news, insider Einar Roosileht sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $816,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 946,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,570.50. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 106,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $1,268,450.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,492,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,697,895.24. This represents a 6.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 723,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,957,809. 56.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rush Street Interactive Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

