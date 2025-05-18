Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Trading Down 4.4% – Should You Sell?

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.68. Approximately 78,638 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 688,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -909.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA increased its position in Orla Mining by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

