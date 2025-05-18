Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $235.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $199.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.45.

Shares of OC opened at $145.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.54. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $123.41 and a fifty-two week high of $214.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase 12,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,777,000 after buying an additional 184,552 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 512,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,212,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

