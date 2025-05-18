Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Stock Position Trimmed by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,265 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,191,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 107,951 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,030,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 141,536 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 998,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 468,696 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 897,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 268,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 527,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 23,308 shares in the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 1.6%

OXLC stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

About Oxford Lane Capital

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 24.43%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.92%.

(Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.