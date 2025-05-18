Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Trading Down 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 160,068 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 125,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Pan Global Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Pan Global Resources Company Profile

Pan Global Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Spain. The company explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, tin, cobalt, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Aguilas project, which comprises nine investigation permits that covers an area of approximately 16,300 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering an area of approximately 2,803 hectares.

Further Reading

