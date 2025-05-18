PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,632 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in PJT Partners were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in PJT Partners by 385.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.74, for a total value of $708,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,301.12. This trade represents a 68.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE:PJT opened at $150.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.70. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.77 and a twelve month high of $190.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.76.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.50.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

