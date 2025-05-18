Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 18,400 Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 71,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Beauty Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The Beauty Health Company has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.76.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.88 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 44.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beauty Health Profile

(Free Report)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.