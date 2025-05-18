Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 2,878 Shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Astria Therapeutics were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,677,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,936,000 after acquiring an additional 41,833 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ATXS opened at $3.96 on Friday. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $223.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Astria Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATXS shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Astria Therapeutics Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

