Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 6,966 Shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Zevra Therapeutics were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZVRA. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $6,577,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 402.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 289,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 232,089 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,429,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after buying an additional 144,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,824,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,554,000 after buying an additional 68,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zevra Therapeutics news, Director John B. Bode bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $318,400. This represents a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $473.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.96 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.63% and a negative return on equity of 159.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities set a $18.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZVRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.