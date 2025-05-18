Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $145,000 in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 2,637.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mineralys Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance

MLYS stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of -0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.23. On average, equities analysts expect that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mineralys Therapeutics

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 55,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $878,950.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,255.04. This trade represents a 32.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Congleton sold 15,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $186,738.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,289 shares in the company, valued at $10,511,302.91. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,579 shares of company stock worth $1,534,353. Insiders own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

Further Reading

