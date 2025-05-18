ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,592 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $13,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProAssurance by 859.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in ProAssurance by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProAssurance by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PRA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Sunday, May 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of ProAssurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of ProAssurance to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProAssurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

ProAssurance Stock Performance

NYSE:PRA opened at $23.24 on Friday. ProAssurance Co. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.04.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). ProAssurance had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $236.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ProAssurance

(Free Report)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.