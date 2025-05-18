Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,166 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,287 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.3% of Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Warburton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,189 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,774,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $21,323,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 711,409 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $299,859,000 after buying an additional 173,556 shares during the period. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $454.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $395.33 and its 200-day moving average is $412.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total value of $5,985,968.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,100 shares in the company, valued at $19,481,631. This represents a 23.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total value of $2,599,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 471,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,038,664.12. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,243 shares of company stock valued at $41,288,738. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.