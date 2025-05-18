REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGNX. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 442.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on RGNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on REGENXBIO from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 20,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $162,961.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 475,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,064.73. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $445.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.11. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $89.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 283.19% and a negative return on equity of 70.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

