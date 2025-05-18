Research Analysts Set Expectations for Boot Barn Q1 Earnings

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $453.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.56 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.36%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BOOT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $156.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boot Barn

Boot Barn Trading Up 1.3%

Boot Barn stock opened at $156.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.04. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $86.17 and a 52 week high of $176.64.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,771,000 after purchasing an additional 61,719 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 33,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 21,096 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 754.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 102,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 90,539 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 147,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period.

Boot Barn announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Boot Barn

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.