Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target Raised to $5.75

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $5.50 to $5.75 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Riskified from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

Shares of RSKD opened at $4.96 on Thursday. Riskified has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Group One Trading LLC lifted its stake in Riskified by 4,503.5% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Riskified in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

