Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,678 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Rollins were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Rollins by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 265,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 153,437 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $1,054,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 247,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 99,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $675,217.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,600.68. This trade represents a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,469.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,937.94. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,943 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE ROL opened at $57.04 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $57.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.57.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

