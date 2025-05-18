Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Royal Gold were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $44,009,000. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $27,536,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,846,000 after purchasing an additional 194,905 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,730,000 after purchasing an additional 168,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 997,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,412,000 after purchasing an additional 152,599 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGLD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $201,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,612.80. This trade represents a 12.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $171.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.77 and a 200-day moving average of $152.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $191.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.17 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 46.15%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.80%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

