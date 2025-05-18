Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ryanair were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $36.96 and a twelve month high of $51.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

