Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Holdings Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RHP. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,555.25. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.54 per share, with a total value of $802,851.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 832,260 shares in the company, valued at $81,178,640.40. The trade was a 1.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $99.10 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $121.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.29. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $587.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush set a $110.00 target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

