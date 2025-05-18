Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3,171.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,807 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,583,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,337,456 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 288.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,485,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,066,000 after buying an additional 31,546,654 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 253.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,788,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,907,000 after buying an additional 28,538,409 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,391,000 after buying an additional 29,430,979 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,159,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,494,000 after buying an additional 28,602,115 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $27.71 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.