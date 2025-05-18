Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Trading Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.18. Approximately 52,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 645,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.
The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.
Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter.
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.
