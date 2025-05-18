Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Trading Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.18. Approximately 52,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 645,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 83,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

