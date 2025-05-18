Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sealed Air were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Insider Activity

In other Sealed Air news, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 1,120 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. This trade represents a 3.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $32.35 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $41.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average of $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

