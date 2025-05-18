South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) Stock Price Down 3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) were down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.90 and last traded at $25.14. Approximately 92,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 874,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SOBO shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on South Bow from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of South Bow from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of South Bow in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of South Bow from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

South Bow Stock Down 4.4%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.40.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.00 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that South Bow Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Bow Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Bow

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in South Bow in the 4th quarter worth about $461,249,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in South Bow in the 4th quarter worth about $315,469,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in South Bow in the 4th quarter worth about $290,786,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in South Bow by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,851,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in South Bow in the 4th quarter worth about $206,467,000.

South Bow Company Profile

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

