SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Stake Decreased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XME. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,458,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,492,000 after buying an additional 481,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,983,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,082.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 126,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 139,627 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 339,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 85,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,337,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $59.44 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $45.89 and a 12 month high of $70.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.58.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

