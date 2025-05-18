SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,176,678 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 2,078,193 shares.The stock last traded at $46.20 and had previously closed at $46.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.77.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.19 million. SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 134.73% and a negative return on equity of 46.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SpringWorks Therapeutics

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $1,084,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,712 shares in the company, valued at $9,203,481.76. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bhavesh Ashar sold 1,016 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $62,169.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,023.07. This represents a 1.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,944 shares of company stock worth $8,439,479 over the last ninety days. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

