Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.30% of Sprott Focus Trust worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 14,777,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,080,000 after acquiring an additional 327,932 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 248,980 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 310,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 52,590 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 188,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 162,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 41,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust Price Performance

FUND stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23.

Sprott Focus Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Sprott Focus Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.1305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 65,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $481,785.40. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,866,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,424,289.30. This represents a 0.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

