SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:SPXC opened at $156.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.91. SPX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.83.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.32 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPX Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 299.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after buying an additional 63,373 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

