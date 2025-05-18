Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 671.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,257 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Suzano were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas FRM LLC grew its stake in Suzano by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 17,320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Suzano by 465.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,680,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,016 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Suzano by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,058,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 558,224 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Suzano by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 932,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after acquiring an additional 50,971 shares during the period. Finally, Ranmore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Suzano in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,022,000. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Suzano to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

SUZ stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.72. Suzano S.A. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $10.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. Suzano had a negative return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suzano S.A. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

