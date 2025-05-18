TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.42, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. KeyCorp had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is -482.35%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Mohit Ramani acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $137,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,138.20. This trade represents a 11.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 246.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

