Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Price Target Raised to $8.20

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $4.50 to $8.20 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Telecom Argentina from $8.30 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Telecom Argentina Stock Down 1.4%

TEO stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. Telecom Argentina has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.44. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Telecom Argentina

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $853,000. Bosun Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

