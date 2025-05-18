Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Teradata were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,315,000. UNICOM Systems Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,162,000. Unified Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at about $932,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 742.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,127,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,110,000 after purchasing an additional 993,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDC opened at $22.91 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Teradata had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 149.16%. The firm had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

