The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 251.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 1.42. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $12.97.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

