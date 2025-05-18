The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes $322,000 Position in Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurogene by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Neurogene by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Neurogene by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurogene Stock Down 7.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:NGNE opened at $17.99 on Friday. Neurogene Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The company has a market cap of $256.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Neurogene ( NASDAQ:NGNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neurogene Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stuart Cobb sold 6,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $102,974.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,029.10. This represents a 24.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine Mikail Cvijic sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $76,246.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,490.42. This trade represents a 5.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NGNE. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Neurogene from $45.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Neurogene from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Baird R W cut Neurogene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Neurogene from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurogene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Neurogene Profile

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

