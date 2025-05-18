Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $14,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THR. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 314.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 57,825.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 4,731.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Thermon Group Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:THR opened at $30.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.07. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $35.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on THR

Thermon Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.