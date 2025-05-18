THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stake Raised by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 137.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in THOR Industries were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in THOR Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,688,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,142,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,103,000 after purchasing an additional 619,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in THOR Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,754,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in THOR Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,497,000. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,038,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,130,000 after purchasing an additional 283,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THO opened at $82.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.16 and a 1 year high of $118.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.71.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on THO shares. Bank of America raised THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on THOR Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on THOR Industries from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Baird R W cut THOR Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.57.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

