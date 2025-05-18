Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

TD has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.1%

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $64.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.7278 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 85.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TD. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 322.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.