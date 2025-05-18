Triumph Capital Management Boosts Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,684 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,651 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,238,696 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $96,275,000 after buying an additional 2,941,928 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,207 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,434,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,491 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of RIVN opened at $15.81 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.24.

View Our Latest Report on Rivian Automotive

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $97,766.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,183.76. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 35,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $409,270.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,775,506.06. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,364 shares of company stock valued at $2,303,960. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.