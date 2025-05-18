Triumph Capital Management Buys 367 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 37,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 863,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $119.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $103.07 and a 52 week high of $137.41.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

