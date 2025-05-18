Triumph Capital Management Sells 3,408 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Triumph Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463,618 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,545,901,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,836,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,758 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,597,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,473,132,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

AGG stock opened at $97.66 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.63 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

