U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $44.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,524,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,787,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,949 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 414.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,789,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $184,733,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $138,183,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

