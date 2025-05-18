Uber Technologies’ (UBER) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports.

UBER has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Arete Research upgraded Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.69.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $91.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.94. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $92.90. The stock has a market cap of $191.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,355. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,788 shares of company stock valued at $9,028,690. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Uber Technologies by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,125,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,125,476 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,207,743,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,467,754,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,596,086,000 after buying an additional 7,137,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

