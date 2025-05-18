UBS Group Cuts Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target to $6.00

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VLRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.27.

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $678.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.83 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 5.99%. Analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 159,900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 53,267 shares during the period. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

